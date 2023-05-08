The fatter the meat used for barbecue, the more harmful it will turn out. Based on this, turkey, chicken and lean beef are considered the most suitable for cooking barbecue, Oksana Mikhaleva, a dietitian, endocrinologist at the SM-Clinic, PhD, told Izvestia on May 8.

“Shashlik cannot be called a useful product. When cooking on an open fire or when smoke comes into contact with meat, harmful substances are formed – polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which have a carcinogenic effect. Especially a lot of these substances are formed during the combustion of fat. Thus, the more fatty meat is used, the more harmful the kebab turns out, ”said Mikhaleva.

In this regard, according to the doctor, it is better to use lean meat for cooking barbecue: turkey, white chicken meat and lean beef. She also noticed that the formation of PAHs is reduced when using the right pickling.

“Sour-milk products (for example, kefir), as well as dry wine, apple and grape vinegar, and lemon juice can be considered a good marinade for barbecue. They contain antioxidants that slow down the rate of formation of PAHs when frying meat, ”the endocrinologist explained.

Therapist Margarita Pozharova on May 3 urged people not to eat barbecue from plastic dishes. According to her, when plastic comes into contact with hot meat, toxins begin to be released. Especially harmful is the dishes made of polystyrene marked “PS 6”. With rare exceptions, plastic dishes should not be heated above 80 degrees. And the most poisonous is the dishes that imitate porcelain – melamine. The specialist noted that instead of plastic dishes, you should choose paper plates.