On June 23, the leading pediatrician, pediatric gastroenterologist at the SM Clinic in St. Petersburg, Daria Markova, said that black and red currants, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries are considered the most useful berries.

In conversation with “Gazeta.Ru” she explained that black currant contains up to 500 mg of vitamin C per 100 g of the berry, which is indispensable for the formation of children’s immune system, strengthening blood vessels and better absorption of iron and calcium. There is also a lot of iron in blackcurrant, which contributes to normal hematopoiesis and oxygen supply to cells and tissues.

As Markova noted, red currants also contain a large amount of iron. According to her, the berry is also rich in vitamin A and beta-carotene, which have a positive effect on vision. In addition, red currant is useful for the prevention of iodine deficiency, which can cause increased fatigue, decreased attention and slow down the mental development of the child.

The doctor also advised to include blueberries in the child’s diet, which have antioxidant properties and have a beneficial effect on vision. One of the children’s favorite berries is raspberries, Markova pointed out. It contains a lot of fiber, which normalizes bowel function and helps to improve stool. Also, raspberries can be used as a natural antipyretic for colds and SARS due to salicylic acid salts in its composition.

According to a pediatrician, blackberries for children are good for their high content of vitamin K, which is necessary for healthy growth and strong bones.

Markova warned that most berries can provoke an allergic reaction, so they should be introduced into the child’s diet gradually. Blackberries, blueberries, red and black currants can be included in the diet from eight to nine months. At the same time, only one type of berry should be given at a time, in order, in case of an allergy, to determine exactly which of them caused it.

Earlier, on June 20, a doctor in the pediatric department of the Russian Children’s Clinical Hospital of the Russian National Research Medical University. N.I. Pirogova of the Ministry of Health of Russia Lusine Avakyan told Izvestia that children over three years old are recommended to eat about 200 g of berries and fruits per day. However, according to her, it is possible to cause significant harm to the health of the child only if they replace all the main meals and other food groups in the diet.