The most harmful hairstyle for hair is bouffant. This was told by a dermatovenereologist, trichologist Georgy Abramov.

“We break the hair cuticle, that is, the protective layer on the outside of the hair, which is directed from the root to the tip of the hair and looks like scales. During the bouffant, we destroy all this cuticle, it is harmful, ”Abramov said on the radio. Sputnik.

As Abramov pointed out, the length of the hair does not affect the health of the hair. The trichologist believes that cutting hair, as it “becomes heavy” and begins to fall out, is wrong, since hair of any length can be kept on the head, the specialist noted.

Abramov advised to pay attention to how often there is a need to wash the hair, as well as to the width of the parting: the larger it is, the sooner you need to see a doctor.

People with oily hair should not use a large amount of shampoo, as this will provoke the production of an even greater secret, Abramov said and advised choosing a neutral product for washing their hair.

Earlier, on December 24, a cosmetologist, trichologist, dermatologist at the SM-Cosmetology clinic, candidate of medical sciences Ekaterina Pashchenko told Izvestia why hair turns gray and what is the reason for the early appearance of gray hair.

As the doctor emphasized, the “age-related” appearance of gray hair (on average at the age of 50-55 years) is a physiological process associated with a weakening of the function of melanocytes that produce melanin, which provides hair color.

Early gray hair can be caused by genetics or chronic stress. During stress, a large amount of adrenaline enters the blood, which breaks the connection of melanin with the protein structure of the hair, as a result of which the pigment is neutralized, and vasospasm against the background of a nervous shock disrupts the microcirculation around the hair follicle and can lead to atrophy and even death of melanocytes.