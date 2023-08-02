Being in an uncomfortable position for a long time causes muscle clamps, due to which posture worsens and other problems with the spine appear. On Wednesday, August 2, she told “Gazeta.Ru” member of the European Medical Association, the National Association of Traditional Medicine and Health Practices, the author of the Osteogymnastics method Natalia Sokolova.

According to her, the most dangerous professions for the back are those associated with a long stay in a static position. This applies to work related to the constant presence at the computer in an uncomfortable position.

“For example, manicure masters, masseurs, fitness trainers. Often, teachers, doctors and beauty specialists who are forced to spend hours in a standing position suffer from diseases of the spine: dentists, surgeons, cosmetologists. Representatives of these professions especially suffer from back muscles, ”Sokolova explained.

Among the professions, the physician also noted accountants, administrators, civil servants. According to her, representatives of these activities spend most of their time sitting.

The doctor explained that such a long stay in one uncomfortable position causes our body to adapt to muscle clamps and thus it begins to change. For example, the figure may deteriorate, problems with digestion, hormonal and lymphatic systems begin.

“The only thing that can neutralize the consequences of work that is harmful to the spine is regular physical activity. Stretching the spine, opening the thoracic region and improving mobility – daily exercises to improve posture will help get rid of back pain and prevent possible damage. Moderate workouts aimed at strengthening the muscles of the back and core will also help: osteogymnastics, swimming, walking. These sports allow you to gradually improve the condition of the body without intense stress and the risk of injury, ”the doctor told about ways to maintain a healthy back.

Also, in her opinion, exercise is not the key to solving the problem if you maintain a sedentary lifestyle. However, if you follow the schedule for their implementation, the consequences can be leveled.

Earlier, Tatyana Abdulina, a teacher of the Healthy Back course, said that an incorrect posture at a computer can lead to migraines and destroy the vertebrae of the cervical spine. Abdulina noted that when sitting at a computer for a long time or using other gadgets, it is important to control the position of the head. The expert added that an incorrect posture when sitting at a computer also leads to deformation of the entire skeleton and a violation of posture.