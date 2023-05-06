Doctor Belhamidi called the unstable displacement of the vertebrae a dangerous injury from training in the gym

Traumatologist-orthopedist Rashid Belhamidi named the most dangerous injuries from training in the gym. His words lead “Gazeta.ru”.

The doctor said that the risk of injury increases with external pressure, so beginners should be careful about squats, deadlifts, deadlifts and platform jumps. He advised to increase the load gradually, warm up the muscles before training and follow the exercise technique.

Belhamidi considered the unstable displacement of the vertebrae to be the most dangerous injury. Training with a weak muscular corset can also be fraught with rupture of the intervertebral disc. The last injury the orthopedist called a compression fracture of the vertebra.

On April 30, fitness trainer Greg Justice called exercises dangerous to health. He first singled out high-intensity interval training. In addition, the specialist advised not to do the leg press.