Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health Allison Arwady named the most common symptom of the omicron strain of coronavirus. Writes about it NBC Chicago.

A sore throat may indicate infection with the omicron strain before a positive COVID-19 test is obtained, the doctor said.

We definitely see that sore throat is a predictor Allison Arwady Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health

The specialist urged people who have any symptoms of the flu or a cold to assume that they have coronavirus “until proven otherwise.”

“Fog in the head” and other symptoms

Therapist Yaroslav Ashikhmin, in an interview with Lenta.ru, stated that omicron does not have specific symptoms to distinguish it from other strains. He noted that for him, as well as for the coronavirus infection in general, a decrease in smell, a change in smell, as well as a situation where smells and tastes disappear are typical.

This is a mild cold, primarily a feeling of weakness, weakness, chills, fever. Gastrointestinal symptoms may occur, i.e. diarrhea, muscle pain, cough, runny nose less often Yaroslav Ashikhmin general practitioner

The specialist also noted that vaccinated people may experience only a short-term fever and chills, which can last for several hours or days. According to him, the very next day a person may feel completely healthy, but release viral particles that can infect others.

Allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok pointed out that the omicron strain is characterized by respiratory symptoms, including severe sore throat, nasal congestion and dry cough. In addition, patients experience fever, severe weakness and headache.

At the same time, doctors reported that the sick may not show “traditional” symptoms, such as cough, fever and loss or change in taste and smell. At the same time, patients may experience “brain fog” – sluggish, vague and fuzzy thinking. This suggests that the omicron strain can affect the brain.

Related materials:

How to treat omicron?

As Anatoly Altshtein, a virologist at the Gamaleya Center, noted in a conversation with Lenta.ru, the treatment of omicron and influenza does not fundamentally differ if the coronavirus is mild. In its severe form, COVID-19 causes a cytokine storm. Anticoagulant therapy is also prescribed for coronavirus disease. You can distinguish COVID-19 from the flu using a PCR test.

The chief otorhinolaryngologist (ENT) of Moscow, Andrey Kryukov, advised taking drugs that relieve the symptoms of the disease at the first signs of infection with the omicron strain of coronavirus. According to him, to relieve inflammation in the throat, it is better to use antiseptic solutions – they need to gargle four to five times a day. To reduce pain, it is recommended to take pills or use an anesthetic spray.

To relieve nasal congestion, he recommends using saline sprays or vasoconstrictor drops, but the drops should not be used for more than seven days. With a mild course of the disease, symptomatic treatment is sufficient – no antibiotics are needed, they can be taken only by prescription. The course of the disease will be facilitated by regular ventilation and humidification of the premises, concluded Kryukov.

Related materials:

Infectious disease doctor Andrei Pozdnyakov noted that the treatment of omicron does not differ from the treatment of other varieties of COVID-19. In mild forms of the disease, symptomatic treatment is used: regimen, diet, heavy drinking, drugs that relieve symptoms of the disease if necessary. In moderate and severe forms, local and systemic glucocorticosteroids, anticoagulants, monoclonal antibodies, and more are added.

The chief infectious disease specialist of the Moscow Health Department Svetlana Smetanina recommended that at the first symptoms of the omicron strain, drink about two liters of fluid per day, measure body temperature three times a day, and take antipyretic drugs. If the temperature is more than 38 degrees for more than three days, you should consult a doctor.

The future of the omicron

According to Lyudmila Ratnikova, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the South Ural State Medical University (SUSMU), the coronavirus is exhausting its potential, so the omicron strain may become the last mutation of the virus, after which the pandemic will subside.

Ratnikova suggested that after the loss of potential, COVID-19 could turn into a “seasonal” disease that will occur with cold symptoms. The researcher believes that the virus will cease to massively cause severe forms of the disease, the person himself will cope with it.

Related materials:

An immunologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences Vladislav Zhemchugov also believes that omicron was the last mutation of COVID-19 before the virus left for another population, since “herd immunity among people has reached such a level that it can no longer multiply on them.”

Unlike him, immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov believes that omicron will not become a “live vaccine”, but several times more citizens will suffer from it than from the delta. He agreed that the pathogenicity of the new strain and the risk of hospitalization and admission to intensive care has decreased. However, with a new strain of coronavirus, its infectivity increased by almost a third, he noted.