Therapist Azhikov: nausea in the morning may indicate problems with the liver

Lack of appetite in the morning, nausea, vomiting, heaviness in the stomach and constipation may indicate problems with the liver, says therapist Sultan Azhikov. Other little-known symptoms of diseases of this organ named in an interview with Dr. Peter.

According to the expert, the characteristic signs of liver problems are pain in the right hypochondrium, light-colored feces and dark urine. In addition, it is more difficult for people with a diseased liver to wake up, they feel weak in the morning and get tired quickly. Azhikov also advises paying attention to the skin. With liver dysfunction, abrasions, scratching and itching often appear, which is especially pronounced in the abdomen, armpits, lower back, as well as arms and legs.

The expert warns that often problems with the functioning of the liver are accompanied by the occurrence of xanthoma and xanthelasma – intradermal plaques around the eyes or on the inner surface of the lips. And dilated capillaries and spider veins may indicate liver diseases such as cirrhosis or hepatitis. According to Azhikov, cirrhosis can also be recognized by the bluish complexion of the face and hands.

Patients with long-term and severe liver problems may suffer from hair loss, rapid weight loss, enlarged veins, and changes in the shape of fingers and nails, the doctor says.

