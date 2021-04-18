General practitioner Mohamed Ali Vuada named medications that are dangerous to take on their own. He stated this in an interview with the Prime agency.

The specialist said that often people themselves “prescribe” certain drugs to themselves using the Internet or advice from friends. He noted that someone, indeed, manages to be cured, but extremely rarely. According to him, usually people make mistakes in the choice of drugs, at best it just makes taking them meaningless, and at worst, it harms the body.

So, the doctor does not advise taking antibacterial drugs on their own, because a person may be allergic to such drugs. It is noted that there are also diseases in which the intake of these funds is not allowed. The expert added that the uncontrolled intake of antibacterial drugs can lead to the formation of a certain resistance in microbes in the patient’s body.

In addition, Mohamed Ali Vuada recommends taking medications for high blood pressure only as directed by a doctor, since such problems require treatment by a specialist.

