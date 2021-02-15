The chief pediatric hematologist of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Rumyantsev named the differences in the treatment of oncological diseases in adults and children. According to him, the main difference is that oncological diseases in children are hereditary. He announced this on Monday, February 15, at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

As Rumyantsev specified, cancer in children is mainly genetically determined. They can manifest themselves very early, even before birth.

“The peak of disease occurs between the ages of two and four. And this testifies to the fact that the incident that occurs in children, which is the basis of tumor diseases, occurs almost in utero and is associated with the relationship between mother and child and a number of specialized reasons, ”he said.

In addition, the structure of oncological diseases is fundamentally different in children and adults. Half of the cases of oncology in children are tumors of the hematopoietic immune system, 25% are tumors of the central and peripheral nervous system, and another 25% are tumors from malformed primordia. Also, in adults, due to various biological reasons, the treatment of the disease and its prognosis differ, reports “RIA News“.

According to data for the past year, 82% of children who have undergone cancer in Russia have not had relapses for five or more years, Rumyantsev emphasized.

In July last year, Gennady Onishchenko, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education and Science, explained the low statistics of cancer in Dagestan, Ingushetia and Chechnya by the large number of young people living in these regions. He also noted that the statistics could be influenced by the detection of diseases. Onishchenko gave an example that in Dagestan, the equipment with diagnostic equipment is worse than, for example, in Sakhalin.