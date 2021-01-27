People who have had a coronavirus infection should postpone intense sports training so as not to get complications. This advice was given in a conversation with “Evening Moscow” Immunologist Ilya Kukin.

According to him, one of the serious mistakes is the attempt of fitness enthusiasts to return the indicators that were before the illness. As a result, many people overload their bodies.

“After the virus, your immunity is still weak, your body is not yet able to accept such loads. Yes, many after an illness want to feel this sports drive again and, of course, begin to make every effort to show the same results that they had before the infection. This is one of the deepest mistakes, ”the specialist explained.

The immunologist clarified that during illness, healthy cells consume an increased amount of energy, therefore, with heavy physical exertion, the body may not have enough energy reserves.

“In the course of the inflammatory reaction, special substances are formed that try to isolate the process with all possible forces. This is manifested by tissue edema, for example, you may not notice, but your nose will breathe worse. All these are just predisposing factors to get post-viral complications, ”the doctor said.

Kukin advised those who had been ill not to load the body immediately after the infection, but to reach the peak of physical activity gradually.

Earlier, the vice-president of the National Fitness Community Elena Ryabinkova said that people who have had COVID-19 are contraindicated in outdoor exercise during the cold season.

On November 28, 2020, immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov said that yoga breathing exercises would allow COVID-19 survivors to get rid of the consequences of the infection.