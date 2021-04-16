Tina Petrovskaya, therapist and author of medical projects, said that tap water can bring a person to a critical state, as well as to death. Her words are quoted by Channel Five.

First of all, the specialist emphasized that the problem of dirty water remains one of the most widespread in the world. “The World Health Organization is very concerned about the increase in such cases. In addition, not every person on Earth has access to clean drinking water, ”she recalled.

The doctor said that you can get sick from poor filtration and water purification. She also listed two groups of diseases that are caused by the use of dirty drinking water. The first is associated with microorganisms or parasites, and the second is associated with a high content of chemicals in the liquid.

For example, due to the high iron content, cardiovascular diseases can occur, and water with a large amount of chlorine-containing substances can lead to disruption of the endocrine organs, neurological diseases.

Earlier, therapist Nadezhda Chernyshova warned that with regular use of running water, calcium and iron salts accumulate in the body, which can lead to poisoning and serious consequences. Tap water can be dangerous for people with kidney problems, as the body cannot handle filtration. Moreover, if a healthy person occasionally drinks tap water, his health will not deteriorate, she said.