The threat of the impact of the pandemic on the psyche of people is, in all likelihood, the greatest since the Second World War. This was announced by the President of the British Royal College of Psychiatrists Adrian James.

“This is possibly the biggest blow to mental health since World War II. It will not stop when the virus is under control and few people remain in the hospital, ”the newspaper said. The guardian James’s words on December 27th.

He noted that a complex of factors affects the psyche: one’s own illness, illness and death of loved ones, the socio-economic consequences of the pandemic.

James said that after the first lockdown in the UK, the demand for psychologists and psychotherapists has grown. According to him, it is necessary to make the services of these specialists more accessible and to increase support for vulnerable categories of citizens.

The Mental Health Center has predicted that up to 10 million people will need new or additional psychological care as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In December, Zurab Kekelidze, Director General of the Federal State Budgetary Institution National Medical Research Center, said that patients who have undergone coronavirus infection may suffer from sleep disturbances and psychosomatic disorders.

On November 12, Natalya Treushnikova, President of the Mental Health Union, psychiatrist, stressed that in conditions of isolation amid a pandemic, it is recommended to use the Internet less and pay attention to long-term sleep disturbances and increased anxiety.

In July, UN Secretary General António Guterres said the coronavirus pandemic had demonstrated the fragility of the world and brought humanity to its knees.