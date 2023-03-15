Doctor Musichova called the consequences of training during colds and flu

Doctor Madina Musichova called the consequences of playing sports during a cold and flu. This is reported “Sport Express”.

“Sports activity puts a lot of stress on the body. During the period of illness, this load increases many times, and the cardiovascular system works to the limit. The body fights viruses or bacteria, and directs all its forces to recovery, ”Musichova said. She added that training can cause complications.

The doctor noted that training during illness would not have any positive effect. “It is better to wait for a full recovery and only then return to the gym,” Musichova emphasized.

