Therapist Olga Bakshutova urged to cool the room in advance to sleep better

Olga Bakshutova, head of the digital medicine department at VSK Insurance House, urged to cool the room well in advance in order to sleep better on hot nights. The therapist called the conditions for a good rest at night “Lente.ru”.

According to the doctor, a cool, dark room is essential for good sleep. Bakshutova advised to cool the bedrooms in advance with the help of an air conditioner. Also, she added, thick curtains would come to the rescue, protecting the room from the sun.

at 14 minutes longer than usual, a person falls asleep on hot nights

Pillows and bed linen should be stored in a closet during the day so that they do not heat up on the bed, the therapist continues.

During sleep, a person's body temperature drops. Therefore, in a cool room and on cool linen, you can go to bed faster.

Keeping the temperature low and the room dark speeds up the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone, Bakshutova explained. Also, the temperature in the room affects the duration of different phases of sleep, affecting the body even during subsequent wakefulness.

+18 degrees Celcius optimal temperature for the bedroom

Earlier, doctors told Lente.ru how to survive the heat without health problems. Among other things, they urged people not to go outside unnecessarily until 16:00.