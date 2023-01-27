Even a severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is not an ovarian or hormonal problem, the cause lies deeper. On January 26, the scientific director of the network of clinics for immunorehabilitation and preventive medicine Grand Clinic Olga Shuppo pointed out this.

So she commented to Izvestia on the news that British actress Rita Simons decided on a total hysterectomy as a fight against painful menstruation and severe PMS, from which she suffered for many years. As she admitted in an interview with journalists of the newspaper OK! the artist herself, her uterus, cervix, upper part of the vagina, ovaries and fallopian tubes were surgically removed. She stated that in her case, such a radical method was the only solution to the problem.

“We don’t have extra organs. All organs and systems must work for the normal functioning of the body. In this case, most likely we are talking about too radical a solution to the problem. In addition, it is not clear what kind of PMS was. It can be expressed in pain of varying intensity, a sharp change in mood or swelling. In any case, even a severe form of PMS is not a problem of the ovaries or hormonal failure. The origins, as a rule, are deeper, ”Shuppo emphasized.

According to her, the hormonal background can change for many reasons, even the intestinal microbiota, long-term chronic stress and other factors affect it. It is necessary to find the cause and improve the work of the diseased organ, and not remove it, the doctor is convinced.

“Treatment can be different – from solving psychological problems, working with stress, treating chronic infections, improving diet, and so on. Another cause of painful PMS may be the specific anatomy due to stress or injury. As a result of stress, there is pressure on the diaphragm, blood vessels, which can lead to pain during PMS, ”the specialist added.

In October 2022, experts from the Gemotest laboratory spoke about the causes of female irritability. In particular, such a symptom may be the result of problems in the functioning of the thyroid gland, hormonal failure, or distorted psychological attitudes.