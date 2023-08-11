Urologist Alexey Shkaburin said that women suffer from cystitis more often than men

Women get sick cystitis more often than men because of the peculiarities of the structure of the urinary tract, said the urologist-andrologist of the SM-Clinic Alexey Shkaburin. The doctor called “Lente.ru” alarming symptoms of a common female disease.

According to the doctor, in most cases, cystitis is caused by E. coli, which can enter the bladder through urethra. This explains the fact that women suffer from cystitis much more often – their urethra is much shorter than that of men. The cause of the disease can also be sexually transmitted infections: mycoplasmosis, trichomoniasis, chlamydia.

50 percent of women at least once had cystitis

In addition, cystitis can occur after taking certain medications, due to hormonal failure during the approaching menopause, from complications of diabetes, during pregnancy, the interlocutor of Lenta.ru added. Sometimes the disease can develop due to a reaction to chemicals that are contained, for example, in bath foam.

The main symptoms of cystitis are frequent urination, at the end of which there is a burning sensation and discomfort, false urges, changes in the color and smell of urine, blood in the urine, pain in the navel and below, sometimes fever Alexey Shkaburinurologist-andrologist

At the first sign of cystitis, you should immediately consult a doctor, and not self-medicate, calls Shkaburin. Especially if a woman is pregnant or has a high temperature, severe pain in her side, there is blood in the urine.

For the treatment of cystitis, antibiotics, anti-inflammatory and painkillers can be prescribed, the urologist-andrologist explained. During the treatment period, it is necessary to drink plenty of water and go to the toilet often, exclude sexual activity, take kidney tea and cranberry juice.

To prevent the disease, it is necessary to remember the rules of personal hygiene, to treat diseases of the genitourinary system in time, to drink enough water, not to overcool, and to avoid sexually transmitted infections, use condoms, Shkaburin summed up.

