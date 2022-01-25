Salting fish in a certain style can make the product carcinogenic and comparable in terms of harm to processed meat in hot dogs or salami, Hussein Abde, senior pharmacist at Medicine Direct, told the publication Jan. 24. Daily Express.

“Salted fish (Chinese style) is a known cause of cancer. Salting raw fish is a traditional food preservation method and a common practice in China and Southeast Asia. However, by salting fish for preservation, you run the risk of producing carcinogenic by-products in the product that can lead to cancer in humans,” said Abde.

Chinese-style salted fish is popular along the coasts of southern China and Southeast Asia, where it is often used as a side dish with other dishes or rice. Fish is prepared by salting, dry-curing, pickling, or a combination of these processing methods. According to Dr. Abde, fish served in this way becomes a carcinogen of the first group, that is, a substance capable of causing cancer in humans.

Abde argues that other foods high in salt, smoked or pickled for preservation, increase the risk of cancer.

“The body converts them to the compound N-nitroso, which has been linked to an increased risk of cancer. Smoked meat absorbs resin, which is a carcinogen, while pickled and salted foods have a high salt content, which is associated with stomach and colon cancer, ”the doctor explained.

He recalled that the negative effects of smoking on the development of cancer are well documented, but the diet and foods that a person consumes remain an area that requires further research. So far, doctors say that people can protect themselves from the negative effects of harmful foods by reducing the percentage of salted foods in the diet.

Last week, foreign doctors said that a decrease in appetite may indicate oncology. Other symptoms of stomach cancer include stomach pain, nausea, heartburn, and acid reflux. At the same time, experts warn of another dangerous sign, which is felt as a lump in the upper part of the stomach, causing difficulty in swallowing. This symptom is characteristic of gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is why patients with this disease may not pay attention to it.

Russian colleagues — doctors from the SOGAZ Medicine Group of Companies, the Asklepios Nord clinic and the Kazan State Medical University spoke about the methods of treating cancer, from which Steve Jobs and Luciano Pavarotti died. Methods allow to prolong the lives of patients.