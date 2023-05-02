Cosmetologist Verbitskaya called cheap cosmetics on marketplaces the most dangerous

Cosmetologist, dermatologist, trichologist Tatyana Verbitskaya called Russian women the most dangerous cosmetics. The relevant material appeared on the website of the publication “City”.

So, the specialist urged not to apply cheap cosmetics on the face. According to her, such cosmetics are sold on marketplaces and are most often fake. At the same time, Verbitskaya noted that such products can lead to burns and provoke an allergic reaction.

In this regard, the interlocutor of the publication advised to buy cosmetics only from trusted manufacturers. “You need to choose trusted companies, buy in trusted stores. Inexpensive and effective products often go to large chain stores, ”the doctor explained.

In April, cosmetologist Oksana Chashchina named harmful components in cosmetics. The expert warned against the use of products containing silicones, as they can cause inflammation. At the same time, mineral oils, paraffin and petroleum jelly pose a danger, which create an impenetrable film on the skin that disrupts its functioning.