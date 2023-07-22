There are a number of popular foods that can negatively affect skin conditions in some people. About this on Saturday, July 22, said the doctor, plastic surgeon Madina Bayramukova “Evening Moscow”.

According to the doctor, the condition of the skin is harmed by an unbalanced diet and bad eating habits.

For example, foods high in sugar can cause elevated levels of insulin in the blood, which, in turn, can cause acne and, in principle, damage the skin.

The expert noted that in some people lactose intolerance manifests itself not only at the level of not only the digestive system, but also the epidermis. Therefore, in such people, the consumption of dairy products can cause skin deterioration.

The doctor also warned people prone to allergic reactions, as well as people with sensitive skin, from eating food, which includes artificial colors and preservatives. These components lead to increased sensitivity and irritation of the skin, thereby harming its condition.

Bayramukova added that in order to maintain healthy skin, one should limit the consumption of fatty foods and fried foods that cause increased production of sebum, which, in turn, contributes to the appearance of oily sheen on the skin and exacerbates acne. These imperfections can be provoked by the use of chips, carbonated drinks and fast food.

The doctor emphasized that the causes of skin problems should include not only nutrition, but also improper skin care, genetic factors, hormonal disorders and environmental influences.

