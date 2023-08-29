Named incompatible trace elements in personal Telegram-channel therapist and pulmonologist Oleg Abakumov.

For example, the doctor urged not to take iron and calcium at the same time. For better absorption, iron should be taken with orange juice before breakfast or immediately after.

Vitamin D can be combined with B12 and omega, but not with vitamin A, Abakumov noted. Magnesium is incompatible with zinc, so the specialist advised taking the first supplement an hour before bedtime, and the second one during the day with meals. At the same time, you can improve the quality of sleep if you drink magnesium and calcium.

