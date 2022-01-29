Candidate of Medical Sciences, gastroenterologist Marat Zinnatullin named products whose daily use kills the liver. On your page in Instagram he said that people who care about their health should reduce the amount of fatty meat, smoked meats and pastries in the diet.

“Liver disease affects about one third of the world’s population. Meanwhile, in order not to get sick, it is enough to limit the amount of products harmful to the liver, ”the specialist noted.

According to him, the liver does not like it if “day after day it is fed” with fat and fatty meat, which increase the load on hepatocytes that synthesize bile for their digestion.

Also, the doctor said, artificial fats, which are contained in margarine and mayonnaise, interfere with the normal functioning of the liver. Meanwhile, smoked meats and fried foods are heavy on the biliary tract.

In addition, the doctor attributed fresh flour products, confectionery sweets and sweet sparkling water to the prohibited foods. “Later, all these carbohydrates pass into adipose tissue, damaging hepatocytes,” Zinnatullin noted. He added that fast food and alcohol should also be avoided.

