Five causes of hair loss were named “Moslente” by nutritionist Inna Kononenko. In medicine, partial or complete baldness is called alopecia.

“In alopecia, heredity from parents can be to blame. This option is more common in men, but women can also lose hair due to genetics, ”the doctor said.

Often, alopecia occurs after hormonal disruptions, for example, during pregnancy, menopause, or thyroid disease.

“In this case, the doctor can also help by correcting the underlying disease,” Kononenko explained.

The quality of hair is affected by the lack of vitamins and minerals in the body. “Hair loss is often associated with iron deficiency anemia,” the doctor noted. In addition, some medications, such as chemotherapy drugs and antidepressants, can cause alopecia as a side effect.

The doctor reminded that hair should not be subjected to frequent chemical or heat treatment if there is a goal to keep it healthy. Therefore, with alopecia, it is worth reconsidering your habits.

Earlier, the head of the medical department of the federal network of medical laboratories KDL Olga Malinovskaya called hair loss a symptom of problems with the thyroid gland.