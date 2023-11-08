Prolonged fatigue and weakness can be symptoms of infectious, somatic and mental diseases, warned Olga Shuppo, scientific director of the Grand Clinic network of immunorehabilitation and preventive medicine clinics. An anti-aging medicine doctor told Lenta.ru about this.

According to Schuppo, patients aged 40-59 years most often complain of weakness and fatigue. “Weakness and fatigue can be accompanied by dangerous disorders and illnesses: absent-mindedness, memory loss, pain in the heart, abdomen and back, anxiety,” the doctor named additional symptoms.

First of all, the causes of fatigue are being looked for in chronic viral infections, disturbances in the functioning of the immune and neuroendocrine systems, mitochondrial dysfunction, chronic stress, physical inactivity, and poor nutrition, noted Lenta.ru’s interlocutor.

Weakness and drowsiness occur with pathologies of the thyroid gland, for example, hypothyroidism. Moreover, they can occur with hidden hypothyroidism, which is not always detected in standard blood tests. You can notice the beginning of hypothyroidism in the totality of all health indicators

Fatigue and increased fatigue may also indicate problems with the adrenal glands, Schuppo continued. The adrenal glands produce adrenaline, cortisol and corticosterone, thereby creating a barrier against stress. With a deficiency of these hormones, cortisol decreases and a person becomes weak, drowsy, and has hair loss, she explained.

“The lack of microelements and vitamins also provokes rapid fatigue,” the doctor noted.

Previously, Olga Shuppo advised older people to give up certain foods. She called for reducing the amount of bread and red meat in the diet.