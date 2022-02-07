You can drink sea buckthorn and cranberry fruit drinks to quickly overcome the post-COVID syndrome. This was announced on Monday, February 7, by dietitian Angelica Duval.

According to her, during an illness, water should be made the main drink, and it also remains the basic drink during the recovery period after a coronavirus infection. In order to quickly overcome the post-covid syndrome, you can drink sea buckthorn and cranberry fruit drinks, as well as infusions.

It is better to refuse some drinks while recovering from coronavirus. First of all, from black tea and strong coffee, the nutritionist noted.

“Also, I would add sweet sodas, packaged juices to the banned list,” the radio quotes. Sputnik Duval’s words.

On January 21, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency Margarita Koroleva named products capable of protecting against Omicron. According to her, eating lard and other animal fats will help protect immunity from a new strain of coronavirus.

The doctor noted that it is worth adding a piece of lard to the diet in the first half of the day, since the use of this product will help maintain the alkaline environment of the body during the day.

On November 10, 2021, dietitian-nutritionist Lera Lavsky said that zinc-rich foods should be included in the diet of people who are being treated for coronavirus. Thus, the menu of the sick person should include meat, liver, fish and seafood (oysters, shellfish).

According to the doctor, from plant foods it is necessary to consume brown rice, spinach, and oats. In addition, carrots, peas, onions and almost all nuts are useful.