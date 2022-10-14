Gynecologist Bykova warned that diseases of the cervix are often asymptomatic

Many deadly gynecological diseases, in particular, pathologies of the cervix, do not manifest themselves at an early stage, warned obstetrician-gynecologist of the highest category Svetlana Bykova. The main asymptomatic female ailments she named publication “Gazeta.ru”.

According to the doctor, cervical cancer leads the list of asymptomatic gynecological diseases. Manifestations in the form of bleeding between periods and copious watery discharge appear only in the later stages of the disease. Bykova added that the disease is usually detected in the early stages if a woman has applied with another problem.

Also, often women are unaware of neoplasms in the area of ​​​​the appendages or an increase in the size of the uterus. The gynecologist noted that such ailments can be manifested by frequent urination, discomfort during intercourse or painful menstruation, but women most often do not pay attention to these symptoms.

Another common asymptomatic female problem is ovarian cysts, fibroids, or endometrial pathologies. Also, various forms of prolapse of the pelvic organs often become an unpleasant surprise for patients over 40 years old, Bykova warned.

