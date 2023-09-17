Olga Malinovskaya, head of the medical department of the federal network of laboratories KDL, mentioned dangerous symptoms that may indicate kidney disease in an interview with Moslenta.

“Problems with urination, for example, pain during the process, urination too often or too rarely, blood in the urine, fever, severe pain in the lumbar region – a reason to consult a doctor. This can result in various renal pathologies that require treatment. However, not all symptoms are specific: some of them are also found in other diseases,” she said.

The doctor emphasized that impaired kidney function immediately affects one’s well-being: a person feels weak and suffers from edema. Kidney infection is common when pathogenic microorganisms spread in the urinary tract.

“Most often, patients encounter pyelonephritis. In the vast majority of cases, it is associated with infection with E. coli, but can also be of a viral or fungal nature. According to statistics, more than 72 million people worldwide suffer from this disease every year. With pyelonephritis, patients experience severe lower back pain, nausea, possibly vomiting, and fever,” the specialist noted.

Malinovskaya clarified that women experience pyelonephritis more often than men – this is due to the structural features of the genitourinary system. In addition, the chances of infection are higher in those who suffer from diabetes and urolithiasis; pregnancy is also a risk factor.

The doctor warned that by ignoring the symptoms, the disease could become chronic, which would further complicate treatment and could even lead to serious organ damage. If the kidneys stop performing their functions, metabolic products will accumulate in the body and the functioning of all organs will be disrupted.

