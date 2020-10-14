Cold feet may indicate the development of a number of diseases, said neurologist Irina Lyaskina.

According to her, if the low temperature of the legs is not associated with cold, then it is worth undergoing an examination.

So, the doctor noted that cold feet can be a symptom of Raynaud’s disease (malnutrition of the tissues of the extremities), polyneuropathy (damage to peripheral nerves) of various origins, namely, with diabetes mellitus, excessive alcohol consumption, chronic intoxication with heavy metals. Also, cold feet can indicate liver or kidney disease.

In order to avoid the development of these ailments, Lyaskina recommended to monitor nutrition: to include protein foods, poultry meat, legumes, vegetables and fruits in the diet.

“It is very important to choose the right clothes and shoes. Do not wear tight shoes, refuse to buy shoes made of artificial materials. You also need to train blood vessels: a contrast shower in the morning and a warm bath with sea salt before going to bed, “- quotes a specialist on October 13 Fifth channel…

