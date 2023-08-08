Therapist Chernysheva: to cool off in the heat, it is better to turn off household appliances

An unusual way to cool off in the summer heat was named by the therapist Nadezhda Chernysheva. Her recommendations quotes “Evening Moscow”.

According to her, during the period of abnormal heat, it is better to turn off household appliances. “TV, computer and other devices that generate heat can also absorb moisture in the room. For this reason, it is better to turn off the equipment during the heat wave, ”she said.

The doctor also advised me to drink as much clean water as possible in the heat, ventilate the room in the early morning, evening or night, humidify the air and eat right. “Eat berries, fruits, sour milk, watermelon – these foods are easily digested. In addition, they cool you from the inside, ”said Chernysheva.

Related materials:

A warm shower, she continued, will allow you to cool down and experience a feeling of freshness, and it is better to refuse active physical exercises in hot weather.

Earlier, Andrey Tyazhelnikov, chief freelance specialist in primary health care of the Moscow Department of Health, gave some advice on how to survive the abnormal heat without harm to health. The doctor warned that high air temperature is most dangerous for certain categories of Russians: people with cardiovascular, bronchopulmonary, neurological diseases, as well as those with acute respiratory viral infections and other viral pathologies.