Patients who have been ill with the Omicron-strain of COVID-19 may develop a specific reaction in which, regardless of the severity of the disease, the blood begins to thicken. This was announced on January 30 by the chief preventive specialist of the Ural Federal District, scientific director of the Society of Preventive Medicine Specialists Sergey Tokarev.

“With Omicron, patients began to experience the so-called aberrant hypercoagulable response, when, regardless of the severity of the disease, the vascular endothelium is damaged, and the blood begins to thicken. That is, the strain at the system level can cause generalized vascular inflammation, ”the expert explained.

According to him, this issue is currently being studied. In this regard, as noted by Tokarev, it is not yet possible to say whether the risk of this complication occurs in all patients, whether it is related to age, gender, and concomitant diseases.

At the same time, the doctor, in conversation with URA.RU added that earlier such violations were detected in those who had been ill with Delta. Tokarev drew attention to the fact that with Omicron, there are relatively fewer forms of consequences from the disease, while systemic disorders are recorded.

Earlier, on January 30, Alexander Semyonov, head of the branch of the Vector State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology of Rospotrebnadzor in Yekaterinburg, said that a person infected with the Omicron coronavirus strain could become a spreader of the virus in a few hours. He elaborated that the strain’s precursors spread in three to four days, wrote “Newspaper.Ru“.

