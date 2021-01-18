Sleep problems occur in 37 percent of those infected with coronavirus. However, this phenomenon is also common among healthy Russians – against the background of the pandemic, people began to sleep worse due to anxiety. The head of the sleep medicine department of Sechenov University, doctor-sleep doctor Mikhail Poluektov, spoke about this unexpected symptom of coronavirus in an interview with Sputnik radio.

According to him, patients with COVID-19 lose sleep or experience its deterioration, and then, as the disease progresses, they begin to sleep more than usual.

Related materials

Those who were not sick with COVID-19 also began to sleep worse due to changes in their usual life. So, against the background of self-isolation, people began to move less and feel a greater psychological burden due to alarming news. “This heightened expectation of something unpleasant is the enemy of sleep. It was shown that about 30 percent of people who did not have coronavirus had sleep disturbances, ”Poluektov said.

Earlier, the head of the Center for Sleep Medicine at the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Candidate of Medical Sciences, Alexander Kalinkin, warned that lack of sleep has a detrimental effect on immunity. According to him, if a person sleeps less than five hours, then his chances of catching a viral infection increase by 250 percent compared to people who sleep the necessary seven to nine hours.