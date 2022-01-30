With an acute respiratory viral infection (ARVI), the body gets rid of toxins, including through sweat and skin, so you can’t forget about hygiene, Andrey Tyazhelnikov, chief specialist in health care for adults at the Moscow Health Department, said on Sunday, January 30.

“If a person feels very bad and the temperature is elevated, then you need to get by with wiping with a towel dipped in warm water, and then wipe yourself dry. It is important that the temperature in the room is comfortable and there are no drafts. If the patient does not have a fever and he is in a fairly satisfactory state of health, then a short warm, but not hot shower for five to seven minutes will not hurt, ”he said.RIA News“.

Tyazhelnikov reminded that the main thing during water procedures for a sick person is to prevent overheating or hypothermia. And at elevated temperatures, a hot bath is unacceptable, since hot water will give an additional load on the heart and cause an even greater increase in temperature. With chills, you need to warm yourself with dry heat.

“You can put on extra woolen clothes, warm socks, cover the patient with an extra blanket. At the same time, it is not necessary to arrange a steam bath under a blanket and warm the patient with hot drinks, achieving profuse sweating. It is enough to warm up to a comfortable state. If the patient’s temperature is less than 38 degrees, then it should not be brought down by any means: neither with medicines, nor with raspberry tea. If more than 38, then you should take antipyretics, ”he recommended.

The doctor added that it is useful to use essential oils for therapeutic and prophylactic purposes, and not only by adding them to the bath. You can drip them, for example, on a napkin or use them in special aroma lamps.

In Moscow this week, the authorities ordered Muscovites with symptoms of SARS to remotely consult with a doctor and open a sick leave. They will be able to choose one of three options: come to the doctor on duty at any nearest clinic without an appointment, make an appointment through the website, the EMIAS.INFO mobile application, the mos.ru website, or get an audio consultation with remote opening of the sick leave.

Virologist, professor at Novosibirsk State University Sergey Netesov said that when infected with Omicron, a strain of coronavirus infection, the clinical picture is not much different from the course of an acute respiratory disease. In addition to the medicines prescribed by the doctor, sick patients need to drink as much water as possible, the professor specified. This is necessary to speed up recovery.