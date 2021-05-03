Physician, cardiologist, nutritionist and medical blogger Philip Kuzmenko (Dr. Phil) told how much shish kebab can be eaten without harm to health. He shared this information on the air of Sputnik radio.

He recalled that meat is a product that should not be abused. “It is believed that you can eat no more than 100 grams of red meat a day, and better even no more than 70 grams. It has been proven that red meat and any semi-finished meat products, if you eat a lot of them, increase the risk of colorectal cancer, so everything is fine in moderation, ”he said.

The doctor gave advice to those who cannot contain themselves and exceed the “safe dose” of meat. Such people should approach the barbecue after filling their stomachs with something else, for example, vegetables and plain water.

Earlier, the chief nutritionist of the Moscow Department of Health, Antonina Starodubova, revealed the secrets of a healthy barbecue. She advised choosing low-fat meats and poultry, or preferring fish, and recommended diversifying the portion of barbecue with vegetables – “an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber and bioflavonoids.”