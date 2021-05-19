A resident of Great Britain ate fast food for four weeks and showed frightening results of the experiment. This is reported by the Daily Mail, citing a BBC documentary.

42-year-old doctor and TV presenter Chris van Tulleken said that during the experiment he not only gained extra pounds, but also put his health at significant risk. “I began to think sluggishly and sleep poorly; I was tossing and turning in bed due to anxious thoughts and fear of daily activities. I got heartburn and constipation. I started to suffer from hemorrhoids, – he complained. “But worst of all, my brain was rewired in such a way as if I had a drug addiction.”

Tulleken’s diet consisted of 80 percent of ultra-processed foods. Simply put, the man ate fast food, which contained various additives: emulsifiers, stabilizers, preservatives, dry substances, flavorings.

Throughout the experiment, a group of researchers monitored Tulleken’s health. Scientists noticed changes in his brain and found out that junk food turned the man into a food addict.

What does all of this mean? My brain pushes me to find fast food. Even after I stopped following such a diet, the tomography showed that new connections [в мозге] are still valid. I can’t seem to undo the damage done to my brain. Now I’m programmed to make it harder and harder to avoid junk food. Chris van Tulleken experimental

Tulleken admits that at first he tried to eat in a separate room so that the family did not follow his example. However, the attempts were unsuccessful, and soon the child and wife also began to eat junk food, which was kept at home. “I tried not to overeat,” says the doctor. “I only ate when I was hungry, which happened quite often.”

As a result, the Briton, who weighed almost 82 kilograms, gained seven kilograms in just a month. After the experiment, which ended in October last year, the man returned to healthy food, and the excess weight began to gradually go away. At the moment, the doctor has lost 87.7 kilograms.