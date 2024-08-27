Ciudad Juarez.- The General Directorate of Community Centers invited residents of the Granjas Unidad neighborhood to the medical brigade of the “Doctor at your Door” program, which will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, August 28.

This event will take place on Indio Gerónimo Street, without a number, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., announced Jesús Manuel García Reyes, head of the department.

She reported that free services will be offered such as medical consultations, dental care, optometry, X-rays, HIV tests, syphilis, hepatitis C, glucose, vaccines and tick baths for pets.

“With these actions we help the community to access health services in a nearby and free way, especially for those who do not have easy access to them,” said García Reyes.

