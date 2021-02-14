Doctor Oleg Serebryansky assessed the impact of the spring decline in immunity on COVID-19. The chief doctor of the clinic of expert medicine “Medicine 24/7” told the agency “Prime” about this.

According to him, there is no direct relationship between the risk of contracting the virus and immunity. The specialist said that it happens that strong healthy people get sick with coronavirus in a more severe form than those with low immunity.

The expert noted that taking dietary supplements, vitamins and special procedures are unlikely to reduce the risks associated with coronavirus. He stressed that the decrease in the incidence of the virus should rather be influenced by the fact that Russia is successfully learning to treat this disease, and vaccination is expanding. All this makes it possible to hope that a new peak of incidence will not follow in the near future, the doctor summed up.

At the same time, Serebryansky added that strengthening the immune system can reduce the risk of contracting diseases such as influenza and ARVI, as well as facilitate their course. Therefore, the specialist advises to go in for sports and take vitamin complexes.

Previously, scientists have proved that treatment of coronavirus with vitamin C and zinc is ineffective and can harm the body. American experts found that high doses of zinc gluconate, ascorbic acid (vitamin C), or both supplements did not reduce the symptoms of SARS-CoV-2.