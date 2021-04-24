After suffering a coronavirus, it is important not to overload yourself with physical labor, especially if the consequences of the infection are still making themselves felt. About it Channel Five said on April 24, a pharmacologist, a specialist in the treatment of coronavirus at home, Rodion Oseshnyuk.

According to the doctor, you should not give up the loads, even with the remaining “residual phenomena”, and in the absence of contraindications, you can transport the seedlings to the dacha and start improving the site.

“The main thing to remember is that sports are loads of high achievements, and physical culture is a cultural pastime. Therefore, physical education must be present in the life of every person, ”the expert emphasized. As he noted, the minimum required daily load for a person is 30 minutes of aerobic exercise per day.

A person can benefit from brisk walking, light jogging, exercise on a stationary bike, or swimming. It is also possible to weed the beds and plant seedlings, but everything is fine in moderation, added Oseshnyuk.

On April 7, Olga Tkacheva, the chief freelance geriatrician of the Russian Ministry of Health, told Izvestia that elderly patients who have had coronavirus infection are characterized by malnutrition syndrome – malnutrition, which significantly worsens the recovery prognosis. A significant amount of protein is required for recovery, so specialists have developed special nutrition programs.