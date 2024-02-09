Doctor Berezhnaya: seasonal incidence returns to normal levels

General practitioner, head of the emergency department of the European Medical Center (EMC) Marina Berezhnaya assessed the danger of current seasonal diseases. In an interview with Lenta.ru, the specialist noted that after the COVID-19 pandemic, seasonal morbidity is returning to its usual level.

“In my opinion, after the COVID-19 pandemic, seasonal morbidity is returning to its usual level. This applies to both the types of pathogens and the number of sick people. But of course, COVID-19 will also occur,” the expert said.

It is difficult to assess the danger of seasonal diseases for everyone, since at all times there has been and remains a risk of severe course of any of them. It all depends on the general condition of the body, a history of chronic diseases, the availability of medical care for a particular person and the availability of preventive vaccinations, for example, during seasonal flu prevention See also Media reported that Israeli intelligence did not know about the impending Hamas attack Marina BerezhnayaGeneral Practitioner, Head of the Department of Accident and Emergency, European Medical Center (EMC)

Speaking about the increase in the incidence of infections for which there is a vaccine, Berezhnaya explained that this is due to the anti-vaccination campaigns of recent decades.

“I am much more alarmed by the situation with infections against which there is proven reliable protection – vaccination, but it is ignored by opponents of vaccines. If the situation does not change and parents continue to refuse to vaccinate their children, then we will again be faced with the spread of those infections that we have heard little about before thanks to good collective immunity. Not all of these diseases are as harmless as they might seem at first glance!” — concluded the interlocutor of Lenta.ru.

Earlier in Russia, an increase in the incidence of influenza and acute respiratory infections was recorded. The former chief sanitary doctor of Russia, deputy president of the Russian Academy of Education, Gennady Onishchenko, warned about an increase in the number of cases of respiratory infections.

“Indeed, the disease curve is creeping up. If we take the latest official statistics provided by health authorities, then for the fourth week (January – approx. “Tapes.ru”) we have registered 978 thousand cases of disease,” the epidemiologist reported.