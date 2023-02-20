A patient presented to the emergency room at a Paraguayan hospital with blue hands. Dr. Alejandro Ginzo broke the story on social media. Also because the boy had no other symptoms and the doctor knew it wouldn’t be a simple diagnosis.

The health worker shared a couple of photos of the boy’s hands on his social accounts and wrote: “A young patient comes for a bluish discoloration of the hands, without any underlying disease”. Usually, however, such a condition is associated with serious pathologies: such as those related to blood circulation. But what alarmed the doctor was that he had rarely seen limbs of such a bluish color while the rest of his arm looked perfectly normal.

Young patient suffers from blue coloration of hands, without any basic enfermedad pic.twitter.com/JFMGQKUtXt — Ale Ginzo_MD (@AleGinzo_MD) February 15, 2023

After several user comments, the doctor decided to reveal how he solved the clinical case. “Patient reports buying new jeans and constantly using spray alcohol. In particular, he cleaned his hands with alcohol and then placed them on his new jeans. Result? Blue hands”. And the “cure”? “Wash your hands before going to the emergency room”.