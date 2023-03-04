Doctor Shestakov confirmed that regular intensive swimming promotes weight loss

Therapist Alexander Shestakov answered the question about the benefits of swimming for weight loss. His words are on the website. sports.ru.

The expert confirmed that regular intense training in the pool contributes to weight loss. “Swimming involves all the muscles in the body, even those that are difficult to work out in other sports. Water is a denser medium than air. This makes you spend more effort on making movements, ”he said.

Shestakov noted that swimming is one of the most energy-intensive sports. “This is caused not only by high loads, but also by the need to spend additional energy on warming the body in cold water,” he explained.

The specialist recommended swimming for 30-45 minutes once or twice a week if there is no goal to lose weight. However, in order to lose weight, you need to increase the load. In this case, Shestakov suggests exercising in the pool three times a week for at least 30 minutes in a row, as well as limiting the number of daily calories.

