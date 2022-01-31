Candidate of Medical Sciences, otolaryngologist, doctor of the highest category Vladimir Zaitsev said that people with Omicron, a strain of coronavirus, have a risk of completely losing their voice. According to him, such an outcome is possible if the virus reaches the laryngopharynx.

In conversation with IA Ura.Ru on Monday, January 31, the specialist said that if the voice does not return for a long time or returns with persistent hoarseness, and if paresis or paralysis of the vocal folds occurs, then this is an alarm signal.

“Irreversible damage to the vocal apparatus and vocal folds can be caused,” the doctor explained.

Zaitsev noted that patients with congenital throat problems are at risk, the website writes. kp.ru. For example, if the tonsils were removed, and there is no longer protection at the level of the pharynx.

Earlier, on January 31, the chief prophylactologist of the Ural Federal District, scientific director of the Society of Preventive Medicine Specialists Sergey Tokarev named an unusual symptom after Omicron. According to him, those who have been ill with Omicron, the COVID-19 strain, may develop a specific reaction in which, regardless of the severity of the disease, the blood begins to thicken. In this regard, as noted by Tokarev, it is not yet possible to say whether the risk of this complication occurs in all patients, whether it is related to age, gender, and concomitant diseases.

