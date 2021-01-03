The peak incidence of coronavirus infection COVID-19 in Russia has not yet passed. This was reported by the infectious disease doctor Evgeny Timakov, reports RIA News…

According to him, the decrease in the number of detected cases in recent days is not an indicator of an improvement in the general situation. “The decline is only due to the fact that on weekends people turn to doctors less, commercial diagnostic laboratories do not work, so there are noticeably fewer tests,” Timakov said.

The infectious disease specialist urged Russians not to relax. He also named the time frame by which the situation with the coronavirus in Russia is likely to stabilize. Timakov believes that improvements should be expected in February

Earlier on January 3, it was reported that 24,150 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia over the past day. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 3,236,787 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Russia. Over the entire period, 2 618 882 people fully recovered, 58 506 died.