A balanced diet not only influences weight or energy levels, but also in the body’s ability to defend disease. Therefore, many seek natural options to strengthen their health.

On this subject, the Dr. Alexandre Olmos Torres, Medical specialized in internal medicine with experience in the management of obesity, sports performance and effort tests. In one of his last videos, the specialist has shared the recipe for a green juice that especially recommends those people who get sick frequently.

As he explains, this drink contains a combination of natural ingredients with anti -inflammatory, antioxidant and immunomodulatory properties, which makes it an ideal option to reinforce the organism’s defenses. But how can we prepare it?

How to prepare homemade juice

1 Kale sheet – rich in antioxidants and vitamin C.

1 Carrot – provides beta -carotenes that protect the skin and mucous membranes.

1 small piece of ginger – powerful anti -inflammatory and antibacterial.

1 pinch of turmeric – reduces inflammation and protects against infections.

1 pinch of black pepper – improves the absorption of turmeric.

1 handful of spinach – source of vitamin C to reinforce the immune system.

Coconut water – provides natural electrolytes and favors hydration.

Lemon juice – Alkaline the body and improves the absorption of nutrients.

The base of the recipe is The kale sheet, A vegetable rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, essential to combat oxidative stress. Carrot, on the other hand, provides beta -carotenes that protect the skin and mucous membranes, while ginger and turmeric contribute with powerful anti -inflammatory and antibacterial effects. To enhance the absorption of these compounds, a pinch of black pepper is incorporated.









In addition, the recipe includes spinach, a natural source of vitamin C that reinforces the immune system. To improve hydration and replenish electrolytes, coconut water, a liquid with remineralizing properties is added. Finally, lemon juice fulfills a double function: alkalize the body and facilitate the absorption of the nutrients present in the shake.

When is it convenient to consume it?

Dr. Olmos concludes his explanation with a clear recommendation for those who seek Natural reinforcement For your immune system «.

According to him, unlike artificial supplements, natural ingredients allow a more efficient absorption of nutrients and offer additional long -term benefits.