Endocrinologist nutritionist Anton Polyakov advised older people to include fish, seafood and poultry in their diet, since it is important to get protein from the right foods.

In conversation with “Evening Moscow” On November 14, a specialist noted that protein should not be completely avoided due to the need for tissue renewal. This is an important component for maintaining health and fitness. Polyakov drew attention to the fact that the body’s ability to absorb nutrients decreases with age.

Women should eat 200–300 g of protein per day, men – 300–400 g, writes RIAMO. The nutritionist noted that if there is physical activity, then the protein intake increases.

“With the help of protein, hormones, enzymes, muscle and connective tissue are synthesized. That is, all building material depends on this microelement,” the TV channel quotes the doctor “360”.

Polyakov advised to reduce the consumption of red meat, notes RT. According to the doctor, it contains a lot of methionine, which increases the risk of developing tumors.

In July, nutritionist Irina Pisareva advised people over 50 to reduce their consumption of red meat and eat light protein, which is found in chicken, turkey and quail. According to her, lack of protein leads to skin aging. You should also eat more fish and seafood rich in omega-3, reports NSN.

In 2021, scientists from Australia, the Netherlands and the United States conducted a study and found that consuming calcium and protein-rich dairy products reduces the number of fractures and falls among people in nursing homes. Thus, the risk of fractures decreased by 33%. The risk of falls also decreased by 11%, the TV channel notes. “Star”.