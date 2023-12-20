In winter, you should give preference to multi-layered clothing to maintain normal body temperature. About this on Thursday, December 21, in an interview “Gazeta.Ru” said Svetlana Vorozhbit, chief physician of INVITRO-YUG.

The doctor explained that normal body temperature ranges from 36.5°C to 37.5°C, and hypothermia can lead to serious consequences, for example, rhinitis, acute respiratory infections, sore throat, cystitis, otitis, pneumonia, disorders brain functions, heart attack and stroke.

It is also worth considering the fact if you plan to travel by public transport. A sharp change in temperature is also fraught with consequences.

“If we are talking about the way to work, where you have to walk some distance, then take public transport and walk again, choose multi-layered clothes. This will allow the body to retain heat and also remove moisture,” explains Vorozhbit.

When entering a warm vehicle, you need to take off your hood or hat and unbutton your outerwear to feel comfortable. Before going out, you need to warm yourself back up in advance so that your clothes and body do not have time to cool down.

It is better to take cotton clothes as the first layer, which will allow the body to breathe. Warmer items, such as a wool sweater or fleece jacket, are ideal as a second layer to keep you warm. For the third layer, it is better to take outerwear made of water-repellent materials, for example, a down jacket. Shoes should also be waterproof.

The doctor reminded me of the importance of gloves, scarves and hats, because the head should be kept warm.

In addition, Vorozhbit mentioned hardening. This procedure will prepare the body for unfavorable environmental factors, for example, cold.

“You can harden in the open air, but in winter you need to do it carefully, carefully observing certain hardening conditions, including the right clothes, to avoid the risk of catching a cold,” the specialist noted.

Earlier, on December 19, the pediatrician told how to protect a child from hypothermia. Among the most common mistakes that parents make when getting their baby ready to go outside, the doctor named the following: they wrap the child up, he sweats, after which hypothermia sets in, they wear clothes that don’t fit – tight or, conversely, loose, and do not take weather conditions into account. Therefore, regardless of the age of the child, so that he does not freeze on the street, it is first of all important to use clothes suitable for the weather and made from natural materials.