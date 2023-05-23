During magnetic storms, it is worth reducing the consumption of strong tea and coffee, replacing them with herbal teas or infusions. On Tuesday, May 23, he told “RIA News” Andrey Tyazhelnikov, Chief Freelance Specialist in Primary Health Care of the Moscow Department of Health.

“In order to mitigate the impact of magnetic storms, one should streamline the diet: limit the consumption of fried and starchy foods, reduce the quantity and improve the quality of what is eaten by adding more vegetables, fruits, herbs, and fiber to the menu. You need to drink more clean water, minimize salt intake, which prevents the body from removing fluid, contributing to an increase in pressure, ”he said.

The doctor noted that people with low blood pressure should take drugs to increase tone, for example, lemongrass tincture. According to him, during magnetic storms, it is especially important to measure your blood pressure in the morning and evening.

In addition, Tyazhelnikov added that it is necessary to take the medicines prescribed by the doctor on time, as well as walk more and maintain a positive emotional background. At the same time, the doctor pointed out that heavy physical exertion should be avoided and alcoholic beverages should not be consumed.

The specialist concluded that on such days you need to be especially careful when driving a vehicle, or completely abandon driving, as well as other activities that require concentration.

A strong geomagnetic storm will hit the Earth, the peak of which experts predict for May 23-26. The reason is a Class X flare on the Sun. Weather-dependent people may experience headaches, nausea.