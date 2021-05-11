Allergist-immunologist, MD Dali Macharadze advised allergy sufferers to exclude from the diet some foods that can also provoke a reaction in the body. Her words are broadcast by radio Sputnik.

According to the specialist, people who are allergic to the pollen of certain plants may experience a similar reaction to food, for example, vegetables and fruits such as apples, pears, plums, peaches, carrots, celery, parsley.

“It is better not to take these products all your life raw, in the form of juices, especially freshly squeezed ones, since the allergen molecules are the same in the pollen as in the above products,” Macharadze warned.

The doctor gave advice in case of allergy to grass pollen. In this case, cross-reaction is more difficult, honey should be excluded, since bees collect pollen, which is an allergen. If we are talking about weeds, for example, ragweed, wormwood, it is necessary not to use seeds, sunflower oil, melons and watermelons, as well as spices, added Macharadze.

The specialist concluded that medications, as well as allergen-specific immunotherapy, will help reduce the unpleasant symptoms of allergy, when a substance that causes special sensitivity is gradually introduced to the patient. If it is not possible to exclude contact, such treatment can change the body’s response.

