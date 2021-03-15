The course of the coronavirus becomes more severe with age, and the disease itself, possibly, triggers the aging process. This was announced on March 15 by the director of the Russian Gerontological Research and Clinical Center of the N.N. NI Pirogova, chief freelance geriatrician of the Ministry of Health of Russia Olga Tkacheva at the VI international online conference “COVID-19. Russian and International Experience “.

Some scientists call the coronavirus the disease of aging, she said.

“There are two reasons for this. One is that, indeed, with age, the course of coronavirus infection becomes more difficult, and the second reason is that perhaps COVID-19 triggers the aging process, and this must be taken into account when we talk about the rehabilitation period, “she said. “RIA News”…

Tkacheva added that in addition to the main symptoms of coronavirus – cough, fever and shortness of breath, delirium is also possible in elderly patients, it should be on the list of symptoms assessed during outpatient examination and hospitalization.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported about the completion of the next stage of the study, which gives an idea of ​​the general population immunity to COVID-19. He showed that more than half of the inhabitants of large cities have antibodies to the new coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health of Russia on March 15 recalled the need to comply with measures against COVID-19. According to Deputy Minister of Health Tatyana Semenova, Russia is effectively fighting the coronavirus, but it has not yet been completely defeated the pandemic, so all the rules of sanitary and epidemiological safety must be observed.