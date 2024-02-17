Roscosmos showed a video of the Progress MS-26 cargo spacecraft docking with the ISS

The docking of the Progress MS-26 cargo ship with the International Space Station (ISS) 400 kilometers above the Earth's surface was shown on video. The entry appeared in Telegram-channel of the state corporation “Roscosmos”.

“This is the morning at the Mission Control Center – we are watching how the Progress MS-26 truck docked with the International Space Station,” says the caption to the video.

Progress MS-26, carrying 2,518 kilograms of cargo, docked with the ISS earlier on February 17. The transport cargo ship carries 40 kilograms of compressed nitrogen in cylinders, 1.5 thousand kilograms of various equipment, 580 kilograms of fuel for refueling and 420 liters of drinking water.