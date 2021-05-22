The decree of necessity and urgency published this Friday provided details on how the confinement will be applied in the AMBA and other areas of the country included in the categories “epidemiological alert and alarm.”

The measure will take effect between May 22 and 30, and June 5 and 6.

Among other measures, the DNU established that individual recreational outings in the hours allowed to circulate

“Recreation outings may be made in public spaces, outdoors, close by, at authorized hours to circulate, and in compliance with the general and mandatory rules of conduct established in Article 4 of Decree No. 287/21”, establishes the DNU.

Group meetings in public spaces are suspended. Photo Germán García Adrasti

In addition, the text published this Friday clarified that “In no case may meetings of people, or concentrations, or group recreational practices be held, nor can it be circulated outside the limit of the party, department or jurisdiction of the residence address”.

And closes: “In order to carry out the departures and trips provided for in this subsection, it will not be necessary to have authorization to circulate”.

This measure is in tune with what was announced on Thursday by the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who indicated that practice individual sports in public spaces of the City, while the clubs will remain closed.

Although the Province ruled on the issue, it follows that the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, will abide by this point of the decree and that recreational outings will also be enabled in the Conurbano, the area with the highest level of contagion in the Province.

“The province of Buenos Aires, as we have done throughout this pandemic and naturally always, respects the laws and complies with the laws, and a DNU has the value of law, therefore in the province of Buenos Aires, as established by the decree and as instructed by the President, it is going to be strictly enforced this series of limitations and careful measures, “Kicillof said in his speech this Friday.

