Pushilin said that Russian forces control Kleshcheevka near Artemovsk

The Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) control the settlement of Kleshcheevka, which is located near Artemovsk. This was announced by the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, reports RIA News.

“Kleshcheevka, according to the latest information, is under our control,” he said.

On July 31, Pushilin said that fierce battles were going on on the flanks near Artemovsk, as well as near Kleshcheevka. According to him, the city is subjected to daily chaotic shelling. On the flanks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) periodically take up positions, but they are knocked out of there.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the repulsion of four attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kleshcheevka area. During the clashes in the specified section of the contact line, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 120 fighters, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, two armored personnel carriers and a Kozak armored car.